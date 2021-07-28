  • Home
Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 Released At Official Websites. Here's Direct Link

Kerala Plus Two result 2021 is now available on the official website of the Board - keralaresults.nic.in. Students can visit the official website to check and download their result.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 28, 2021 4:05 pm IST

Kerala Plus Two and VHSE result 2021 have been released today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Kerala Plus Two and VHSE result 2021 have been released today on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. This year, Kerala plus two result 2021 recorded a passing percentage of 87.94. Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 has been released by Education Minister V Sivankutty today at 3 pm. There were 79 valuation centres for HSE and eight evaluations centres for VHSE, the minister informed. While the pass percentage in Arts stream is 89.33 per cent, it is 89.13 per cent and 90.55 per cent for Commerce and Science streams respectively.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates

Kerala VHSE has recorded 80.36% pass percentage this year. Last year it was 76.06 per cent.

Direct Link

Kerala Plus Two result 2021 is now available on the official website of the Board - keralaresults.nic.in. Students can visit the official website to check and download their result.

The Board conducted the plus two exams adhering to strict health protocol and

intense precautionary measures. Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the practical exams were rescheduled from June 21 for vocational higher secondary (VHSE) and National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) students and from June 28 for other Plus Two students.

Kerala +2 Result Official Websites

  • Keralaresults.nic.in
  • Dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • kerala.gov.in

Kerala Class 12 Results: How To Check

  • Click on any of the result websites
  • Enter the registration number and date of birth
  • Click on the 'get result' button
  • Submit and access Kerala Plus two result
Kerala Plus Two Results
