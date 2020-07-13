Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 @ Keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in: Date Update , Latest News Here

  • Home
Kerala Plus Two results will be released on the official websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 2:59 pm IST

Kerala Plus Two Results' Date Announced; Check Here
New Delhi:

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Education or Kerala DHSE will release the Plus Two results on Wednesday. The Kerala Plus Two results, which were earlier scheduled to be released on July 10 was postponed due to the triple lockdown announced in the state capital. An official from the Kerala DHSE told NDTV that the plus two results will be released on Wednesday afternoon by the state education minister. Kerala Plus Two results will be released on the official websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

“The results will be announced at 2.00 pm on Wednesday by state education minister,” the Kerala DHSE official told NDTV.

Kerala Plus Two results will be released for more than 4.52 lakh students. Meanwhile, Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, national education board, released the Class 12 results today. The CBSE 12th results are available on the official results website of the Board at cbseresults.nic.in.

Along with the DHSE Plus Two results, the state Vocational Higher Secondary Education or VHSE results will also expected in the first week of July.

Kerala successfully conducted exams in May last week for 13 lakh students of classes 10-12 and has reported no cases of the coronavirus infection among students, Kerala Finance Minister Dr Thomas Isaac tweeted recently. The encouraging update was shared a fortnight after the state completed the exercise.

The state, which has drawn praise for its handling of COVID-19, had procured 5,000 infrared thermometres to screen the students. National Service Scheme among other organisations provided over 25 lakh masks for students for the five days.

Students, who cannot take the exams this time, will be given another chance along with Save A Year (SAY) exams, but as regular students and not as SAY enrollees.

Some of the remaining Kerala Plus Two (Class 12 or Higher Secondary second year) examinations (along with Plus One and SSLC) were held from May 26 to 29. The exams were earlier postponed in view of preventing the spread of coronavirus cases in the state.

