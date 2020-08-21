DHSE Kerala Result 2020: Apply Online For SAY Exam

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will allow students of Class 12 to appear for the Save A Year (SAY) exams, or improvement exams. Students who were either absent due to the restrictions of COVID-19 pandemic and were unable to score the minimum grades required to be considered qualified will be able to appear for the improvement tests. Students can apply from their parent schools for the process of SAY, or improvement exams, till August 25, 2020.

Kerala DHSE Class 12 results were declared on July 15. A total of 3,75,655 students had appeared for the Kerala Class 12th exam this year, out of whom, 85.13 per cent have passed.

As per a notification issued by DHSE Kerala, regular candidates can apply for the improvement tests in one subject only. The application for the improvement test will be considered complete only after the payment of the requisite amount of fee.

The notification also mentions the Kerala SAY, or improvement exam dates. The DHSE Kerala SAY exams for Class 12 are scheduled between September 22 and September 25.

“Consolidated certificates showing the scores obtained in the SAY/ improvement examination 2020 and in the previous exams will be issued to the candidates who become eligible for higher studies in the SAY examination,” read a statement from the notification.