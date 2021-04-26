Kerala Plus Two Higher Secondary, Vocational Practical Exams Postponed

  • Home
The Kerala government on Monday announced the postponement of practical examinations for the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary courses.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 26, 2021 5:10 pm IST

New Delhi:

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Monday announced the postponement of practical examinations for the Higher Secondary and Vocational courses. The revised date for practical examinations will be issued later, as per the official notification. Theory examinations for both streams concluded today and the practical examinations were scheduled to begin on April 28.

"The Higher Secondary/Vocational Higher Secondary theory examinations in Kerala are being completed today (26/04/2021). The present instruction is to start the practical examinations from the 28th. However, in the present scenario, the Higher Secondary / Vocational Higher Secondary Practical Examinations scheduled to start on 28/04/2021 have been temporarily postponed. Updated exam dates will be announced later," reads the official notification.

Additionally, Higher Secondary equivalency examinations scheduled from May 3 to May 8 have also been deferred in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Higher Secondary Equivalency Examination scheduled to be held from 3 to 8 May 2021 has been postponed as per the notification in the wake of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state. Revised date will be announced later," stated the official notice.

