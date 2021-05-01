Kerala Plus Two Exam 2021: Paper Valuation Postponed Due To Spike In COVID Cases

Kerala Plus Two Exam 2021: Paper valuation postponed

Department of General and Higher Education Kerala on Friday announced that the paper valuation of plus two Higher Secondary examination has been postponed until further notice. The valuation was scheduled to begin on May 5. The revised date will be announced later.

"The valuation of higher secondary second-year examination scheduled for May 5 has been postponed. New dates will be announced later,” reads the official notification.

Kerala plus two examinations started on April 8 and concluded on April 26. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the examinations were conducted with strict adherence to safety protocols issued by the state.

Earlier, the general education department has announced the postponement of plus two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary practical examinations. The department said that the revised schedule for the practical exams will be notified later.

"The Higher Secondary/Vocational Higher Secondary theory examinations in Kerala are being completed today (26/04/2021). The present instruction is to start the practical examinations from the 28th. However, in the present scenario, the Higher Secondary / Vocational Higher Secondary Practical Examinations scheduled to start on 28/04/2021 have been temporarily postponed. Updated exam dates will be announced later," reads the official notification.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Higher Secondary equivalency exams scheduled from May 3 to May 8 have also been deferred.