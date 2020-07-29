Kerala plus one result 2020 relased @ Keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala plus one results have been declared. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala announced plus one results today and the results are available for both Vocational and General stream now. Students would need their exam roll number and date of birth to check their result for Plus one examination. Reportedly, over four lakh studnets appeaerd for the plus one exam in Kerala this year.

Kerala Plus One Result 2020: Websites

To check their Kerala +1 result, students can go to any of the following websites:

www.kerala.gov.in

www.dhsekerala.gov.in

www.results.nic.in

www.keralaresults.nic.in

www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

www.examresults.gov.in

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2020: Direct Link

Kerala +1 Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: On the homepage, click on Kerala DHSE first year results.

Step three: On next page, enter your exam details.

Step four: Submit the details.

Step five: Check your Kerala Plus One results from next page.

Apart from the websites, students can also check Kerala Plus One result on mobile apps PRD Live, Saphalam2019, and iExaMS. These apps are available to download on Google Playstore.



