Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam Date 2022 Announced; Tests From October 25

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2022: The Directorate of General Education, DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 notification has been released today, September 1. As per the official notification, the DHSE Kerala Plus One Supplementary Exams 2022 will be held from October 25 to 29. Candidates can apply for the Kerala Plus One Supplementary Exams through the official website - dhsekerala.gov.in. The last date to apply for the DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 is September 5.

Candidates who have appeared for the first year of the Higher Secondary examination in June 2022 can register for the Kerala Plus One Improvement examination in up to three subjects for improving their scores in those subjects. Candidates who have registered for the First Year Higher Secondary examination but could not attend also can register for the subjects for which they were absent.

Regular, lateral entry and re-admission candidates are required to pay Rs 175 per paper for the supplementary examination. For compartmental candidates, the fee for supplementary examination and second year Higher Secondary examination in March 2023 is Rs 225 per paper.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates Last date for submission of application form September 5 Last date for remittance of fee at the treasury by the Principals September 6 Last date for submission of the application with a fine of Rs 20 September 13 Last date for remittance of fee with a fine of Rs 20 at the treasury by the Principals September 14 Last date for submission of the application with a fine of Rs 600 September 15 Last date for remittance of fee with a fine of Rs 600 at the treasury by the Principals September 16 Last date for online registration of candidates and uploading of data through the department portal from the school September 17 DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 dates October 25 - October 29

