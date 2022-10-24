Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2022 From October 25; Check Schedule

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Kerala Plus One Improvement exam 2022 schedule

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2022: The Directorate of General Education will conduct the DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2022 from October 25. Candidates who want to improve their scores can appear for the improvement exam. The Kerala Plus One Improvement exam 2022 admit card is available on the official website- dhsekerala.gov.in, the candidates can download using roll number, date of birth.

On October 25, DHSE Plus One Improvement exam 2022 will be held on Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic systems, Philosophy, Computer Science, the exam will conclude with Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Journalism, Statistics on October 29. The Plus One Improvement exams will be held in two shifts; morning session from 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2022: Time Table

Tuesday (October 25)

Forenoon- Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Systems, Philosophy, Computer Science

Afternoon- Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

Wednesday (October 26)

Forenoon- Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

Afternoon- Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology

Thursday (October 27)

Forenoon- Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

Afternoon- Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

Saturday October 29

Forenoon- Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Journalism, Statistics

Afternoon- Physics, Economics.

The Plus One Improvement Exam 2022 will be held at various exam centres following the COVID-19 guidelines. The candidates have to wear face mask, carry hand sanitisers and should follow the social distancing guidelines.