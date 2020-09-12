Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam: New Dates Announced

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has rescheduled the Plus One improvement exam 2020 dates. Students who were either absent due to the restrictions of COVID-19 pandemic or were unable to score the minimum grades required to be considered qualified and have applied for the Plus One improvement exams will be able to take the exams held between September 22 and September 24. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from September 8 to September 10.

The Plus One improvement exams will be held in two shifts, one between 10 am and 12:45 pm and the other from 2 pm to 4:45 pm. The Plus One improvement exams will be held for all the streams including Commerce, Science, Vocational and General.

Kerala DHSE Class 11 results were declared on July 29. Over four lakh students had appeared for the Kerala Plus One exam this year.