Kerala Plus One First Allotment List Released; Details Here

Kerala General Education Department has released the Kerala Plus one first allotment list for this academic year 2021-22 today, on September 22.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 22, 2021 5:43 pm IST

Kerala Plus one first allotment list released today
New Delhi:

Kerala General Education Department has released the Kerala Plus one first allotment list for this academic year 2021-22 today, on September 22. A source told NDTV that the list has been declared. Students who seek admissions to various higher secondary schools across the state can check the list on the official website- hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Students can check their names in the allotment list on the official website and get details about their Kerala plus one admission 2021. Selected students will be required to fixate their seats within the scheduled time.

Kerala education department has released the temporary trial allotment list previously and students who were allotted the schools under those list will not be considered for further seat allotment procedures.

Kerala Plus One First Allotment
