  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala Plus One (Class 11) Time Table Released; Exams Begin On September 6

Kerala Plus One (Class 11) Time Table Released; Exams Begin On September 6

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the Kerala plus one timetable on the official websitedhse.kerala.gov.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 1, 2021 11:30 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Lt Governor Demands Policy On Homework After Kid’s ‘Complaint’ Video Goes Viral
Delhi High Court Quashes Government's Orders On Annual Fee Collection By Private Schools
Gujarat Government Announces Monthly Assistance, Other Benefits For COVID-19 Orphans
Uttar Pradesh Government Launches Welfare Scheme For Children Who Lost Parents To COVID
Assam Government To Provide Financial Aid For Children Orphaned Due To Covid
Admission In Schools Run By Centre For Children Orphaned By Covid
Kerala Plus One (Class 11) Time Table Released; Exams Begin On September 6
Kerala Plus One (Class 11) time table has been released
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the Kerala plus one timetable on the official websitedhse.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Class 11 time table 2021 is available in a PDF format including details on the eligibility criteria, registration process and other details of First Year Higher Secondary examinations. As per the schedule released, this year, Class 11 examinations will begin on September 6 and continue till September 16, 2021.

Kerala Plus One Exam Timing

  • Subjects without practicals - 9:40 AM to 12:30 PM including cool-off time of 20 minutes
  • Subjects with practicals except for Biology and Music - 9:40 AM to 12 PM including cool-off time of 20 minutes
  • Biology - 9:40 AM to 12:05 PM including cool-off time of 25 minutes
  • Music - 9:40 AM to 11.30 PM including cool-off time of 20 minutes

Kerala First Year Higher Secondary examination timetable

S. No

Date

Subject

1

September 6

Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (Old), Electronic Systems

2

September 7

Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

3

September 8

Part II Languages, Computer Information Technology (Old), Computer Science and Information Technology

4

September 9

Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya, Computer Application, English Literature

5

September 10

Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

6

September 13

Physics, Economics

7

September 14

Part I English

8

September 15

Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

9

September 16

Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics


Kerala Class 11 timetable 2021 for Arts subjects


S. No

Date

Subject

1

September 6

Main

2

September 7

Subsidiary

3

September 8

Part II Languages

4

September 9

Aesthetic

5

September 10

Sanskrit

6

September 13

Literature

7

September 14

Part I English


Click here for more Education News
Kerala Plus One Admission Kerala Plus One Allotment
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
12th Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: Decision On CBSE, ICSE Exam Dates Expected Soon
Live | 12th Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: Decision On CBSE, ICSE Exam Dates Expected Soon
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Online Application Starts; Details Here
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Online Application Starts; Details Here
Lt Governor Demands Policy On Homework After Kid’s ‘Complaint’ Video Goes Viral
Lt Governor Demands Policy On Homework After Kid’s ‘Complaint’ Video Goes Viral
Delhi High Court Quashes Government's Orders On Annual Fee Collection By Private Schools
Delhi High Court Quashes Government's Orders On Annual Fee Collection By Private Schools
Chhattisgarh (CGBSE) Class 12 Board Exam Begins Today
Chhattisgarh (CGBSE) Class 12 Board Exam Begins Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................