Kerala Plus One (Class 11) Time Table Released; Exams Begin On September 6
Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the Kerala plus one timetable on the official websitedhse.kerala.gov.in.
Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the Kerala plus one timetable on the official websitedhse.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Class 11 time table 2021 is available in a PDF format including details on the eligibility criteria, registration process and other details of First Year Higher Secondary examinations. As per the schedule released, this year, Class 11 examinations will begin on September 6 and continue till September 16, 2021.
Kerala Plus One Exam Timing
- Subjects without practicals - 9:40 AM to 12:30 PM including cool-off time of 20 minutes
- Subjects with practicals except for Biology and Music - 9:40 AM to 12 PM including cool-off time of 20 minutes
- Biology - 9:40 AM to 12:05 PM including cool-off time of 25 minutes
- Music - 9:40 AM to 11.30 PM including cool-off time of 20 minutes
Kerala First Year Higher Secondary examination timetable
S. No
Date
Subject
1
September 6
Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (Old), Electronic Systems
2
September 7
Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
3
September 8
Part II Languages, Computer Information Technology (Old), Computer Science and Information Technology
4
September 9
Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya, Computer Application, English Literature
5
September 10
Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
6
September 13
Physics, Economics
7
September 14
Part I English
8
September 15
Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
9
September 16
Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
Kerala Class 11 timetable 2021 for Arts subjects
S. No
Date
Subject
1
September 6
Main
2
September 7
Subsidiary
3
September 8
Part II Languages
4
September 9
Aesthetic
5
September 10
Sanskrit
6
September 13
Literature
7
September 14
Part I English