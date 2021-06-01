Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala Plus One (Class 11) time table has been released

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the Kerala plus one timetable on the official websitedhse.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Class 11 time table 2021 is available in a PDF format including details on the eligibility criteria, registration process and other details of First Year Higher Secondary examinations. As per the schedule released, this year, Class 11 examinations will begin on September 6 and continue till September 16, 2021.

Kerala Plus One Exam Timing

Subjects without practicals - 9:40 AM to 12:30 PM including cool-off time of 20 minutes

Subjects with practicals except for Biology and Music - 9:40 AM to 12 PM including cool-off time of 20 minutes

Biology - 9:40 AM to 12:05 PM including cool-off time of 25 minutes

Music - 9:40 AM to 11.30 PM including cool-off time of 20 minutes

Kerala First Year Higher Secondary examination timetable

S. No Date Subject 1 September 6 Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (Old), Electronic Systems 2 September 7 Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English 3 September 8 Part II Languages, Computer Information Technology (Old), Computer Science and Information Technology 4 September 9 Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya, Computer Application, English Literature 5 September 10 Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology 6 September 13 Physics, Economics 7 September 14 Part I English 8 September 15 Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy 9 September 16 Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics





Kerala Class 11 timetable 2021 for Arts subjects





S. No Date Subject 1 September 6 Main 2 September 7 Subsidiary 3 September 8 Part II Languages 4 September 9 Aesthetic 5 September 10 Sanskrit 6 September 13 Literature 7 September 14 Part I English



