Kerala releases plus 1 trial admission list

The Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process, HSCAP, which administers the plus one admission in Kerala has released the trial allotment list. The HSCAP Kerala is a single-window admission process. Students, irrespective of boards under which they completed Class 10, seeking admission in Kerala Plus One Classes and have applied online can now check the trail allotment list on the HSCAP website -- hscap.kerala.gov.in for the 2020-21 academic session.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-book.

To check and access the HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission 2020 allotment list, students have to login on the official website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth. The details including school lists and course lists for the Kerala Plus One single window admissions are provided on the HSCAP website.

Kerala SSLC, or Class 10, results were declared on June 30. The pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate, SSLC, exam this year is 98.2 percent.

DHSE has also declared the state’s Class 12th results today. 85.13 per cent students have passed the Kerala Plus Two examination.

Kerala Plus One Admission Trial Allotment List: How To Check?

STEP 1: Visit hscap.kerala.gov.in

STEP 2: On the designated link, enter login credentials in the spaces provided

STEP 3: Submit and view the Kerala Plus One Trail Allotment results 2020

The trial window, as per reports, will remain open till September 16. Students can make corrections in the application form till September 16.