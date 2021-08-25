Kerala Plus One Admission Starts; Details Here

Kerala begins Class 11 admission process online at hscap.kerala.gov.in

The Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) which administers the Kerala Class 11 admission will close the online application window on September 3. Irrespective of the boards under which the students qualified Class 10, they can apply online on HSCAP website -- hscap.kerala.gov.in for the 2022-22 academic session. The details including information on Class 11 admission for the Kerala Plus One single window admissions 2021 are provided on the HSCAP website.

To register online for Class 11 HSCAP Kerala admission, students can apply on the official website with personal details like names, marks secured in the previous examinations and desired streams. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, Kerala, will then draw up an allotment list of the candidates for HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission.

Kerala SSLC (Class 10) results were declared on July 14. The pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate, SSLC, exam this year is 99.47 percent. As many as 2,214 schools have 100 per cent pass percentage.

Kerala Plus One Admission: List Of Documents Required