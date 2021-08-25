Kerala Plus One Admission Starts; Details Here

Kerala Class 11 Admission: The Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) which administers the Kerala Class 11 admission will close the online application window on September 3.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 25, 2021 7:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MU Admission 2021: Mumbai University Releases Second Merit List; Details Here
Rashtrapati Bhavan Invites Applications For Visitor’s Awards 2021
Delhi Government Starts Tree Plantation Drive At Jamia Hamdard University
JMI Team Wins Second Position In ‘Aero Design Challenge-2021’
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Gets A++ Grade From NAAC
DU Teachers' Association Holds Protest Against Implementation Of NEP 2020
Kerala Plus One Admission Starts; Details Here
Kerala begins Class 11 admission process online at hscap.kerala.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) which administers the Kerala Class 11 admission will close the online application window on September 3. Irrespective of the boards under which the students qualified Class 10, they can apply online on HSCAP website -- hscap.kerala.gov.in for the 2022-22 academic session. The details including information on Class 11 admission for the Kerala Plus One single window admissions 2021 are provided on the HSCAP website.

To register online for Class 11 HSCAP Kerala admission, students can apply on the official website with personal details like names, marks secured in the previous examinations and desired streams. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, Kerala, will then draw up an allotment list of the candidates for HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission.

Kerala SSLC (Class 10) results were declared on July 14. The pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate, SSLC, exam this year is 99.47 percent. As many as 2,214 schools have 100 per cent pass percentage.

Kerala Plus One Admission: List Of Documents Required

  • Class 10 or SSLC certificate

  • Class 10 marksheet

  • Caste Certificate, if applicable

  • PwD Certificate, if applicable

  • NCC Certificate, if applicable

  • Certificates issued by authorities for extra-curricular activities, co-curricular activities

Click here for more Education News
Kerala Plus One Admission Kerala Plus 1 seats
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: BSEB Extends Last To Submit Application Form
Bihar Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: BSEB Extends Last To Submit Application Form
States Asked To Vaccinate All School Teachers On Priority Before Teachers' Day
States Asked To Vaccinate All School Teachers On Priority Before Teachers' Day
MU Admission 2021: Mumbai University Releases Second Merit List; Details Here
MU Admission 2021: Mumbai University Releases Second Merit List; Details Here
Rashtrapati Bhavan Invites Applications For Visitor’s Awards 2021
Rashtrapati Bhavan Invites Applications For Visitor’s Awards 2021
AKTU BArch Admissions 2021-22 To Be Based On NATA Scores
AKTU BArch Admissions 2021-22 To Be Based On NATA Scores
.......................... Advertisement ..........................