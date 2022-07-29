Kerala Plus One Admission: HSCAP 2022 Trial Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

Kerala Plus 1 admission trial allotment list out

The Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) has released the trial allotment list for admission to plus one, or Class 11. Candidates who have applied for admission in Kerala Plus One classes can now check the trial allotment list on the HSCAP website -- hscap.kerala.gov.in for the 2022-23 academic session. The HSCAP Kerala administers the plus one, or Class 11, admission in Kerala and is a single-window admission process.

Kerala Plus 1 Trial Allotment Result: Direct Link

To check and access the HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission 2022 trial allotment list, students have to login on the official website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth. The details including school lists and course lists for the Kerala Plus One single window admissions are provided on the HSCAP website.

Kerala Plus One Admission Trial Allotment List: How To Check?