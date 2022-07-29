  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala Plus One Admission: HSCAP 2022 Trial Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

Kerala Plus One Admission: HSCAP 2022 Trial Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

Candidates who have applied for admission in Kerala Plus One classes can now check the trial allotment list on the HSCAP website -- hscap.kerala.gov.in for the 2022-23 academic session.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 29, 2022 1:42 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Dips
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Declared Live: Kerala Class 10 Result Link Activated; 99.26% Pass, School-Wise Result
Kerala Board SSLC, 10th Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Kerala Board Announces SSLC, 10th Result 2022
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites To Check Kerala 10th Board Result
Kerala Board To Announce SSLC Result 2022 Today; How To Check
Kerala Plus One Admission: HSCAP 2022 Trial Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
Kerala Plus 1 admission trial allotment list out
New Delhi:

The Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) has released the trial allotment list for admission to plus one, or Class 11. Candidates who have applied for admission in Kerala Plus One classes can now check the trial allotment list on the HSCAP website -- hscap.kerala.gov.in for the 2022-23 academic session. The HSCAP Kerala administers the plus one, or Class 11, admission in Kerala and is a single-window admission process.
Kerala Plus 1 Trial Allotment Result: Direct Link

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

To check and access the HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission 2022 trial allotment list, students have to login on the official website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth. The details including school lists and course lists for the Kerala Plus One single window admissions are provided on the HSCAP website.

Kerala Plus One Admission Trial Allotment List: How To Check?

  1. Visit hscap.kerala.gov.in
  2. On the designated link, enter login credentials including application number, password and names of districts in the spaces provided
  3. Submit and view the Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment results 2022
Click here for more Education News
HSCAP Plus One allotment HSCAP
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Day Five Live: BE, BTech Shift One Ends; Paper Analysis, Cut-Off, Answer Key Details
Live | JEE Main 2022 Day Five Live: BE, BTech Shift One Ends; Paper Analysis, Cut-Off, Answer Key Details
AP ICET 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today
AP ICET 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today
'World Is Looking At India's Youth With Hope,' Says PM Narendra Modi
'World Is Looking At India's Youth With Hope,' Says PM Narendra Modi
Withdraw Recognition Of Private Universities If Found Violating Norms: Jharkhand Governor Tells Officials
Withdraw Recognition Of Private Universities If Found Violating Norms: Jharkhand Governor Tells Officials
Kerala's Idukki Medical College Gets NMC Nod For 100 MBBS Seats
Kerala's Idukki Medical College Gets NMC Nod For 100 MBBS Seats
.......................... Advertisement ..........................