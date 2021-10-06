Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2021 for Class 11 admission out

The Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) which administers the plus one, or Class 11, admission in Kerala has released the second allotment list. Candidates, irrespective of Class 10th boards under which they appeared for the exams and have applied for admission in Kerala Plus One Classes can now check the second allotment list on the HSCAP website -- hscap.kerala.gov.in for the 2021-22 academic session. The HSCAP Kerala is a single-window admission process.

"Merit Quota and Sports Quota Second Allotment Results are published," read a statement on the HSCAP website.

To check and access the HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission 2021 allotment list, students have to login on the official website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth. The details including school lists and course lists for the Kerala Plus One single window admissions are provided on the HSCAP website.

Kerala Plus One Admission 2nd Allotment List: How To Check?

STEP 1: Visit hscap.kerala.gov.in

STEP 2: On the designated link, enter login credentials including application number, password and names of districts in the spaces provided

STEP 3: Submit and view the Kerala Plus One Second Allotment results 2021

HSCAP Second Allotment Class 11 Admission: Direct Link