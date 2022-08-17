DHSE Kerala Plus One 2022 Result Out At Keralaresults.nic.in
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) which held the Class 11 Kerala exams, or Plus One exams, has declared the results today, August 17.
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) which held the Class 11 Kerala exams, or Plus One exams, has declared the results today, August 17. The keralaresults.nic.in is hosting the Kerala +1 results 2022. To access the DHSE Kerala plus one 2022 results, students will have to insert their roll numbers and dates of birth.
Click here to check Kerala plus one exam result 2022 online
In addition to the Kerala first year result 2022, DHSE has also declared the first year higher secondary (vocational) examination result 2022.
How To Check DHSE Kerala Plus One Exam Results
Step 1: Login to the official result website of Kerala results -- keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the designated result link.
Step 3: Enter the exam roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Click Submit
Step 5: Check and download the DHSE plus one result 2022
Kerala Plus 1 Result: Direct Link
The department has already declared the Kerala plus 2 result on June 21. The overall pass percentage this year is 83.87 per cent.