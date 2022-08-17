  • Home
  • Education
  • DHSE Kerala Plus One 2022 Result Out At Keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE Kerala Plus One 2022 Result Out At Keralaresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) which held the Class 11 Kerala exams, or Plus One exams, has declared the results today, August 17.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 17, 2022 1:04 pm IST
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science View More
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

RELATED NEWS

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Second Allotment Result 2022 Out; How To Check
Kerala Plus One Admission: HSCAP 2022 Trial Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Dips
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Declared Live: Kerala Class 10 Result Link Activated; 99.26% Pass, School-Wise Result
Kerala Board SSLC, 10th Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Kerala Board Announces SSLC, 10th Result 2022
DHSE Kerala Plus One 2022 Result Out At Keralaresults.nic.in
Kerala Plus 1 result out
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) which held the Class 11 Kerala exams, or Plus One exams, has declared the results today, August 17. The keralaresults.nic.in is hosting the Kerala +1 results 2022. To access the DHSE Kerala plus one 2022 results, students will have to insert their roll numbers and dates of birth.
Click here to check Kerala plus one exam result 2022 online

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

In addition to the Kerala first year result 2022, DHSE has also declared the first year higher secondary (vocational) examination result 2022.

How To Check DHSE Kerala Plus One Exam Results

Step 1: Login to the official result website of Kerala results -- keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result link.

Step 3: Enter the exam roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Check and download the DHSE plus one result 2022

Kerala Plus 1 Result: Direct Link

The department has already declared the Kerala plus 2 result on June 21. The overall pass percentage this year is 83.87 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala Plus One results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSI Certificate Courses Application Window Open; Apply Till August 31
ICSI Certificate Courses Application Window Open; Apply Till August 31
CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 5 Exam Today; Tests From August 21
CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 5 Exam Today; Tests From August 21
SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List Today; Where, How To Download
SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List Today; Where, How To Download
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Know How To Raise Objections
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Know How To Raise Objections
Examine If Sree Narayanaguru Open University Has UGC Nod For Distance Education Courses: High Court To Kerala
Examine If Sree Narayanaguru Open University Has UGC Nod For Distance Education Courses: High Court To Kerala
.......................... Advertisement ..........................