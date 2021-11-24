  • Home
Kerala Plus One 2021 Result ‘Not Today’: DHSE Official

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) which held the Class 11 Kerala exams between September 24 and October 18 will not declare the results today, an official has confirmed.

Updated: Nov 24, 2021 5:33 pm IST

DHSE Kerala plus one result not today
New Delhi:

Kerala Plus One result 2021 will not be released today, a board official has confirmed. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) which held the Class 11 Kerala exams between September 24 and October 18 will not declare the results today, an official has confirmed.

The DHSE official however added that the Kerala Plus one result 2021 is ready and will be released anytime soon. “Government will be taking a call on the date and time,” the DHSE official said.

To access the DHSE Kerala plus one 2021 results, students will have to insert their roll numbers and dates of birth. The keralaresults.nic.in will host the Kerala +1 results 2021.

How To Check DHSE Kerala Plus One Exam Results

Step 1: Login to the official result website of Kerala results -- keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result link

Step 3: Enter the exam roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Check and download the DHSE plus one result 2021

Originally scheduled to be held from September 6, DHSE Plus one exams were held from September 24. This was in response to the Supreme Court verdict allowing the Kerala government to hold the Class 11 HS exams in offline mode. The Supreme Court on September 3 stayed for a week the state government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class 11 commencing from September 6 amid rising COVID cases, saying "there is an alarming situation in the state".

