Kerala Plus One 2020: Results Announced at Keralaresults.nic.in, Direct Link Here

The Kerala Plus One 2020 result has been released on the official website of Kerala Results — keralaresults.nic.in. It is available for both Vocational and General stream now.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, Kerala has announced the plus one result 2020 today. The result has been released on the official website of Kerala Results — keralaresults.nic.in. It is available for both Vocational and General stream now.

Students need to enter roll number and date of birth to view their mark sheet. It is advised to retain the copy of Kerala Plus One result 2020 for future reference.

How to check Kerala plus one result 2020 on the official website:

Step 1: Visit www.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Kerala DHSE first-year results.

Step 3: A new window will open. Enter your exam details.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: View your mark sheet. Download the result and take a print out, if needed.

Kerala Plus One Result 2020: Websites

Candidates can go to any of the following websites to check Kerala plus one result:

www.kerala.gov.in

www.dhsekerala.gov.in

www.results.nic.in

www.keralaresults.nic.in

www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

www.examresults.gov.in

