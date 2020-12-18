ILDM Kerala Offers Paid Internship To Geology, Geography PG Students

Kerala To Offer Internship In River Management

Kerala Government will provide internship in River Management for a period of three months. The three-months’ internship is for a project to prepare a Malayalam Handbook on Institute of Land and Disaster Management (ILDM) River Management. Postgraduate degree holders in Geology or Geography will be able to apply for the Kerala Government’s internship in River Management. The last date to apply online for the internship programme is December 22, 2020.

ILDM is a training institute of the Revenue Disaster Management Department, Kerala. As per the Information and Public Relations Department, Kerala, the students shortlisted for the River Management internship will be paid a stipend of Rs 12,000 per month.

“Internship for a period of three months for a project to prepare a handbook (Malayalam) on ILDM River Management, a training institute of the Revenue Disaster Management Department,” a DIPR statement said.

“The internship is with a stipend of Rs 12,000 per month. There are two exceptions. Postgraduate students in Geology / Geography can apply online along with biodata by the 22nd of this month,” it added.

DIPR has also provided an email address and a contact number to address candidates’ concern on the three-months paid River Management internship programme and send the bio-data along with the application. These are ildm.revenue@gmail.com and 9605869073. Students can also visit ildm.kerala.gov.in/en/ for the latest updates on the internship programme.