Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Centralised Allotment Result Out

Kerala NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Kerala has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 1 centralised allotment list. Candidates can check the Kerala NEET UG 2022 first phase allotment result on the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in. The DME Kerala has issued the NEET phase 1 centralised allotment list for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in state quota seats of government Medical, Dental colleges and private self-financing Medical and Dental colleges.

The DME Kerala has allotted seats to aspirants in Kerala NEET UG first phase on the basis of the options filed by the candidates from October 19 to 23, 2022. "The details of allotment of a candidate such as name, roll number, allotted course, allotted college, category of allotment, fee details etc, will be available on the home page of the candidate as well as in the allotment memo," DME Kerala said in a statement.

The candidates must take a printout of the data sheet, allotment memo and the documents for verification at the time of reporting at the allotted college. Shortlisted candidates can download the ‘Data Sheet’ containing the basic details of the candidates from October 27. Such candidates can pay the admission fees to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the allotment memo through any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala.

Direct Link: Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Centralised Allotment

The Kerala NEET UG 2022 fee payment will be available from October 27 to November 4, 2022. After submitting the fee, candidates should join the course, college allotted from October 29 to November 4 (4 pm). The schedule of Kerala NEET UG 2022 second phase centralised allotment process to MBBS and BDS courses will be published later. The DME Kerala will provide the online option confirmation and rearranging the existing options/deleting the unwanted options will be provided before the second phase allotment.