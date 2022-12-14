  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Allotment Result Today; Here's How To Check

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Allotment Result Today; Here's How To Check

Candidates can access the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round allotment result through the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 14, 2022 3:52 pm IST
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Allotment Result Today; Here's How To Check
Kerala NEET UG mop-up round allotment result
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will release Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 mop-up round provisional seat allotment result today, December 14, 2022. Once the result is available, candidates can check and download it through the official website of CEE Kerala-- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates admitted to the MBBS and BDS courses up to the second round of the all-India quota, state quota and all-India mop-up allotment will be excluded from the Kerala NEET UG mop-up allotment process. The seats received through mop-up allotment cannot be changed by the candidates further at any instance.

Also Read || Kerala NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Private Colleges Seat Distribution Out For MBBS, BDS Courses

The registration fee of those candidates, who get an allotment through the Kerala NEET UG 2022 mop-up allotment will be carried over to the tuition fee of the course allotted and the registration fee of those candidates who will not get any allotment will be refunded.

However, the registration fee of those candidates who do not join within the stipulated time after getting an allotment and those candidates who quit seats after taking admission through the mop-up allotment will be considered as a penalty and will not be refunded and such students will also be penalized.

To check the result, candidates at first need to visit the official website of CEE Kerala and then on the homepage click on the Kerala NEET UG 2022 mop-up allotment result link available. The allotment result will get displayed on the screen. After that candidates need to check the result properly, download it and take a printout.

Click here for more Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
33 Per Cent Seats Vacant In Undergraduate Engineering Institutions In 2021-22: Government To Rajya Sabha
33 Per Cent Seats Vacant In Undergraduate Engineering Institutions In 2021-22: Government To Rajya Sabha
UoH Receives Rs 1 Crore Research Grant From Ministry of Electronics And Information Technology
UoH Receives Rs 1 Crore Research Grant From Ministry of Electronics And Information Technology
Assam Board 2023 Class 12 HS Dates Announced; Exam From February 20
Assam Board 2023 Class 12 HS Dates Announced; Exam From February 20
JEE Main 2023 Dates: Answers To FAQs On Registration Process, Syllabus
JEE Main 2023 Dates: Answers To FAQs On Registration Process, Syllabus
IIT Kanpur Incubated Start-Up Develops RCC-Based Floating Solar Grid To Refine River Ghats
IIT Kanpur Incubated Start-Up Develops RCC-Based Floating Solar Grid To Refine River Ghats
.......................... Advertisement ..........................