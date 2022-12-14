Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Allotment Result Today; Here's How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala NEET UG mop-up round allotment result

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will release Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 mop-up round provisional seat allotment result today, December 14, 2022. Once the result is available, candidates can check and download it through the official website of CEE Kerala-- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates admitted to the MBBS and BDS courses up to the second round of the all-India quota, state quota and all-India mop-up allotment will be excluded from the Kerala NEET UG mop-up allotment process. The seats received through mop-up allotment cannot be changed by the candidates further at any instance.

The registration fee of those candidates, who get an allotment through the Kerala NEET UG 2022 mop-up allotment will be carried over to the tuition fee of the course allotted and the registration fee of those candidates who will not get any allotment will be refunded.

However, the registration fee of those candidates who do not join within the stipulated time after getting an allotment and those candidates who quit seats after taking admission through the mop-up allotment will be considered as a penalty and will not be refunded and such students will also be penalized.

To check the result, candidates at first need to visit the official website of CEE Kerala and then on the homepage click on the Kerala NEET UG 2022 mop-up allotment result link available. The allotment result will get displayed on the screen. After that candidates need to check the result properly, download it and take a printout.