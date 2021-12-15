  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2021: Official Website, State Medical Rank List, Toppers

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2021: Official Website, State Medical Rank List, Toppers

Kerala NEET Rank List 2021 PDF With Marks: While 42,059 have been shortlisted for all medical courses, 37,991 students are eligible for MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 15, 2021 1:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Registration; Here's All You Need To Know
Karnataka KEA NEET Counselling 2021 Registration Process Begins, Important Details
NEET Counselling 2021: Latest Update On MCC AIQ Seats
NEET UG Counselling 2021 May Be Delayed Due To Supreme Court Case. Here’s Why
#NEETUGCounsellingDelayed: Aspirants, Others Ask MCC, Edu Minister For Update
Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2021: AMRU To Close Registration In 2 Days
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2021: Official Website, State Medical Rank List, Toppers
Kerala NEET rank list 2021 pdf with marks is available on cee.kerala.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the state medical rank list on Tuesday, December 14. As many as 42,059 students have been included in the Kerala state medical rank list from the NEET 2021 result. While 42,059 have been shortlisted for all medical courses, 37,991 students are eligible for MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses. Medical aspirants can check and access the Kerala State medical rank list at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET RankClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

NEET counselling under the 85 per cent state quota seats is conducted by the respective state authorities for admission to state government and private dental and medical colleges. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) administers the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee. The state and central counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) also are yet to announce the dates as to when will counselling start for NEET 2021 UG medical seats.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2021: Official Website

The official website for NEET UG counselling is cee.kerala.gov.in.

The direct link to access the state medical rank list: Here

Kerala State Medical Rank List: Toppers

State Medical Rank

Name

NEET AIR Rank

NEET Marks

1

Gowrishankar S

17

715

2

Vaishna Jayavardhanan

23

710

3

Kavinesh R R

31

710

4

Nirupama P

62

705

5

Bharath Nair

88

705

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 LIVE: Class 12 Economics Exam Ends; Paper Analysis, Answer Key Soon
Live | CBSE Term 1 LIVE: Class 12 Economics Exam Ends; Paper Analysis, Answer Key Soon
Nursery Admission Process Begins In Delhi Private Schools With January 7 Deadline
Nursery Admission Process Begins In Delhi Private Schools With January 7 Deadline
DU SOL Admission 2021: Last Date For Application To UG Courses Today
DU SOL Admission 2021: Last Date For Application To UG Courses Today
Delhi Nursery Admission Begins Today; Details Here
Delhi Nursery Admission Begins Today; Details Here
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Economics Exam 2021: Important Exam Centre Guidelines For Students
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Economics Exam 2021: Important Exam Centre Guidelines For Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................