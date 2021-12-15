Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2021: Official Website, State Medical Rank List, Toppers

Kerala NEET rank list 2021 pdf with marks is available on cee.kerala.gov.in

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the state medical rank list on Tuesday, December 14. As many as 42,059 students have been included in the Kerala state medical rank list from the NEET 2021 result. While 42,059 have been shortlisted for all medical courses, 37,991 students are eligible for MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses. Medical aspirants can check and access the Kerala State medical rank list at cee.kerala.gov.in.

NEET counselling under the 85 per cent state quota seats is conducted by the respective state authorities for admission to state government and private dental and medical colleges. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) administers the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee. The state and central counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) also are yet to announce the dates as to when will counselling start for NEET 2021 UG medical seats.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2021: Official Website

The official website for NEET UG counselling is cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala State Medical Rank List: Toppers