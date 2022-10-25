  • Home
DME Kerala has released the private college seat distribution list for MBBS and BDS programme admission at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 4:01 pm IST

Kerala NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Private Colleges Seat Distribution Out For MBBS, BDS Courses
DME Kerala has released the private college seat matrix for MBBS and BDS admission.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Kerala NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Kerala has released the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling seat distribution list for private colleges. The seat distribution list is declared for the MBBS and BDS programme admission in the state. Candidates can check and download the list through the official website of CEE Kerala– cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala NEET UG 2022 Private Colleges Seat Distribution List Direct Link

As per the official notification, the seat matrix is released for self-financing Medical and Dental Colleges in the state of Kerala for the academic year 2022-23 for Government approval.

The government had examined the matter in detail and has approved the seat matrix of the MBBS and BDS courses in respect of the self-financing Medical and Dental colleges.

The Kerala private college seat distribution list for MBBS and BDS admission includes the name of the college, college code, total seats, community seats, NRI seats, AIQ irrespective of domicile seats and Government seats as per reservation norms.

According to the state's recently released self-financed college seat matrix, there are now 2,400 seats available for MBBS programmes and 1,620 seats available for BDS. The final allotment will be published on October 26 and candidates can check the final result through the official site of KEAM or CEE Kerala.

