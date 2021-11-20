  • Home
Kerala NEET Counselling 2021: In Kerala, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) conducts NEET Counselling for admission to 85 per cent state quota medical seats.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 20, 2021 4:44 pm IST

Kerala NEET Counselling 2021: Official Website, Last Year's Cut Offs
Kerala NEET Counselling 2021: Check previous year's cut-off
New Delhi:

In Kerala, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) conducts NEET Counselling for admission to 85 per cent state quota medical seats. NEET 2021 result was announced earlier this month. CEE Kerala will soon begin registration for NEET counselling on its official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Before applying for medical admissions, NEET qualified candidates should download the information bulletin and read the instructions and eligibility criteria.

According to the National Medical Commission (NMC), Kerala has 4,105 seats for the MBBS course. Counselling for admission to these seats will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) -- for 15 per cent all India quota -- and CEE Kerala -- for 85 per cent state quota seats.

Kerala NEET 2021 cut offs will be revealed at the end of the last admission round. The cut off marks depend on three factors:

  • The difficulty level of the NEET 2021

  • Availability of the seats

  • Number of candidates appearing for the exam

Candidates can refer to the last year’s cut-off for reference and get an idea about their admission chances based on the rank secured in the exam.

Kerala NEET 2020 MBBS Cut-Off

College Name

College Type

Cut-off (State Ranks)

General Category

Government Medical College, Kollam

Govt.

790

Government Medical College, Kottayam

Govt.

669

Government Medical College, Kozhikode

Govt.

328

Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

Govt.

452

Government Medical College, Thrissur

Govt.

748


NEET 2020 BDS Cutoff

College Name

College Type

Cut-Off (State Ranks)

General/ Open Category

Government Dental College, Kannur

Govt.

4,499

Government Dental College, Kottayam

Govt.

3,977

Government Dental College, Kozhikode

Govt.

2,603

Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram

Govt.

3,529

Government Dental College, Thrissur

Govt.

4,051

