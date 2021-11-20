Kerala NEET Counselling 2021: Official Website, Last Year's Cut Offs

Kerala NEET Counselling 2021: Check previous year's cut-off

In Kerala, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) conducts NEET Counselling for admission to 85 per cent state quota medical seats. NEET 2021 result was announced earlier this month. CEE Kerala will soon begin registration for NEET counselling on its official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Before applying for medical admissions, NEET qualified candidates should download the information bulletin and read the instructions and eligibility criteria.

According to the National Medical Commission (NMC), Kerala has 4,105 seats for the MBBS course. Counselling for admission to these seats will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) -- for 15 per cent all India quota -- and CEE Kerala -- for 85 per cent state quota seats.

Kerala NEET 2021 cut offs will be revealed at the end of the last admission round. The cut off marks depend on three factors:

The difficulty level of the NEET 2021

Availability of the seats

Number of candidates appearing for the exam

Candidates can refer to the last year’s cut-off for reference and get an idea about their admission chances based on the rank secured in the exam.

Kerala NEET 2020 MBBS Cut-Off

College Name College Type Cut-off (State Ranks) General Category Government Medical College, Kollam Govt. 790 Government Medical College, Kottayam Govt. 669 Government Medical College, Kozhikode Govt. 328 Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram Govt. 452 Government Medical College, Thrissur Govt. 748





NEET 2020 BDS Cutoff