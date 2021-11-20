Kerala NEET Counselling 2021: Official Website, Last Year's Cut Offs
Kerala NEET Counselling 2021: In Kerala, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) conducts NEET Counselling for admission to 85 per cent state quota medical seats.
In Kerala, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) conducts NEET Counselling for admission to 85 per cent state quota medical seats. NEET 2021 result was announced earlier this month. CEE Kerala will soon begin registration for NEET counselling on its official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.
Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here
Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here
Before applying for medical admissions, NEET qualified candidates should download the information bulletin and read the instructions and eligibility criteria.
According to the National Medical Commission (NMC), Kerala has 4,105 seats for the MBBS course. Counselling for admission to these seats will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) -- for 15 per cent all India quota -- and CEE Kerala -- for 85 per cent state quota seats.
Kerala NEET 2021 cut offs will be revealed at the end of the last admission round. The cut off marks depend on three factors:
The difficulty level of the NEET 2021
Availability of the seats
Number of candidates appearing for the exam
Candidates can refer to the last year’s cut-off for reference and get an idea about their admission chances based on the rank secured in the exam.
Kerala NEET 2020 MBBS Cut-Off
College Name
College Type
Cut-off (State Ranks)
General Category
Government Medical College, Kollam
Govt.
790
Government Medical College, Kottayam
Govt.
669
Government Medical College, Kozhikode
Govt.
328
Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
Govt.
452
Government Medical College, Thrissur
Govt.
748
NEET 2020 BDS Cutoff
College Name
College Type
Cut-Off (State Ranks)
General/ Open Category
Government Dental College, Kannur
Govt.
4,499
Government Dental College, Kottayam
Govt.
3,977
Government Dental College, Kozhikode
Govt.
2,603
Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram
Govt.
3,529
Government Dental College, Thrissur
Govt.
4,051