  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala NEET Controversy: High Court To Hear PIL For Standard Exam Protocol Across India

Kerala NEET Controversy: High Court To Hear PIL For Standard Exam Protocol Across India

In view of a recent incident in which female candidates were asked to take off some of their undergarments at a NEET exam centre in Kerala, the High Court is likely to hear a plea on Friday asking for a uniform policy for holding exams across the nation on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 29, 2022 11:54 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET Result 2022: How To Calculate Cut-Off Percentile? Past Five Years' Trends
NEET UG 2022: Over 18 Lakh Medical Aspirants Await NTA NEET Answer Key
With Free Coaching For NEET, Underprivileged Students Learn To Dream
NEET UG 2022: Know About Marking Scheme, Tie-Breaker Rule
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Know How Candidates Will Be Marked
NTA Constitutes Fact-Finding Panel To Look Into Kollam NEET Incident
Kerala NEET Controversy: High Court To Hear PIL For Standard Exam Protocol Across India
Kerala High Court
Kochi:

The Kerala High Court is likely to hear on Friday, a plea seeking a standard protocol for conducting examinations across the country in view of a recent incident, where, at a NEET exam centre in the state, female candidates were made to remove part of their undergarments in order to appear for the test.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now!

Don't Miss: Register for NEET Counseling companion to get complete guidance about counseling process, cut off, fee structure, admission documents etc.  Register Now!

Besides formulation of a standard protocol for exams across India, the public interest litigation also seeks a direction from the National Testing Agency (NTA) to permit the affected female candidates to re-appear for the exam as they might not have been able to focus on the test that day in view of the "traumatic" situation.

The plea has also sought free counselling for the affected students as well as compensation for the "trauma" and "mental agony" suffered by them. Seven persons were arrested in connection with the incident on July 17 after a parent of one of the affected candidates lodged a complaint with the police.

Of the seven arrested, five were women and two were men of whom one was a NEET (National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test) observer and the other an exam coordinator. Three of the arrested women worked for an agency hired by the NTA and the remaining were employed by the private educational institute at Ayur, where the incident took place. All seven were released on bail by a lower court last week.

Meanwhile, the NTA has formed a fact-finding committee to visit Kollam. The PIL has contended that this is not the first time such an incident has happened in the name of exams and the reason was the lack of a common protocol or system to conduct exams. The plea has also claimed that physical or body searches just before the exams affect the student's memory retention.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Kerala High Court NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Day Five Live: BE, BTech Shift One To End Soon; Important Checklist For Candidates
Live | JEE Main 2022 Day Five Live: BE, BTech Shift One To End Soon; Important Checklist For Candidates
Kerala's Idukki Medical College Gets NMC Nod For 100 MBBS Seats
Kerala's Idukki Medical College Gets NMC Nod For 100 MBBS Seats
Assam Cabinet Approves Tourism Policy, Proposal For Dual Medium Of Instruction In Schools
Assam Cabinet Approves Tourism Policy, Proposal For Dual Medium Of Instruction In Schools
Karnataka KCET Result 2022 Tomorrow; Counselling Process Explained
Karnataka KCET Result 2022 Tomorrow; Counselling Process Explained
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Day 5 Exam Today; What’s Allowed, What’s Not
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Day 5 Exam Today; What’s Allowed, What’s Not
.......................... Advertisement ..........................