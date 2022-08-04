Kerala NEET 2022 Admission Process And Cutoff

The registration process for admission to medical and dental colleges in Kerala is conducted in two phases- phase 1 and phase 2.

Written By Tanvi Khasa | Updated: Aug 4, 2022 12:15 pm IST
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

Kerala NEET 2022 Admission Process and Cutoff
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Thiruvananthapuram is the conducting body for Kerala MBBS/BDS admission. The registration process for admission to medical and dental colleges in Kerala is conducted in two phases- phase 1 and phase 2. Phase 1 registration closed on May 10 while the last date for phase 2 registration process was July 26, 2022.

CEE will conduct the counseling process and admit students to MBBS, BDS seats in the state's colleges based on their performance in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET UG).

Counseling process will include the following steps: Registration, publication of the state merit list, choice filling and locking, seat allotment. Admission will be granted according to preferences/choices filled by the candidates, state merit rank and seat availability.

There will be separate cutoffs for 15 per cent All India Quota seats and 85 per cent State Quota seats. Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will be responsible for releasing the cutoffs for all India quota seats, while the Kerala state counselling authority, CEE Kerala, will release the cutoffs for state quota seats. The cutoffs for this year will be released after the counseling process is over. To use as a reference, candidates can review the cutoffs for Kerala MBBS and BDS from the previous year.

NEET 2021 Cutoff for Kerala

Cutoff for MBBS

College Name

General

State Rank

All India Rank

Score

Government Medical College, Kozhikode

277

3605

653

Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

414

5273

643

Government Medical College, Kottayam

584

7391

634

Government Medical College, Kollam

588

7425

633

Government Medical College, Thrissur

665

8572

629


Cutoff for BDS

College Name

General

State Rank

All India Rank

Score

Government Dental College, Kozhikode

1877

24683

587

Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram

2380

30869

575

Government Dental College, Thrissur

2778

36022

566

Government Dental College, Kottayam

2893

37572

564

Government Dental College, Alappuzha

3226

42006

557

*Cutoff ranks provided are the round 2 closing ranks

