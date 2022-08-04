Kerala NEET 2022 Admission Process And Cutoff
The registration process for admission to medical and dental colleges in Kerala is conducted in two phases- phase 1 and phase 2.
NEET 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Thiruvananthapuram is the conducting body for Kerala MBBS/BDS admission. The registration process for admission to medical and dental colleges in Kerala is conducted in two phases- phase 1 and phase 2. Phase 1 registration closed on May 10 while the last date for phase 2 registration process was July 26, 2022.
CEE will conduct the counseling process and admit students to MBBS, BDS seats in the state's colleges based on their performance in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET UG).
Counseling process will include the following steps: Registration, publication of the state merit list, choice filling and locking, seat allotment. Admission will be granted according to preferences/choices filled by the candidates, state merit rank and seat availability.
There will be separate cutoffs for 15 per cent All India Quota seats and 85 per cent State Quota seats. Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will be responsible for releasing the cutoffs for all India quota seats, while the Kerala state counselling authority, CEE Kerala, will release the cutoffs for state quota seats. The cutoffs for this year will be released after the counseling process is over. To use as a reference, candidates can review the cutoffs for Kerala MBBS and BDS from the previous year.
NEET 2021 Cutoff for Kerala
Cutoff for MBBS
College Name
General
State Rank
All India Rank
Score
Government Medical College, Kozhikode
277
3605
653
Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
414
5273
643
Government Medical College, Kottayam
584
7391
634
Government Medical College, Kollam
588
7425
633
Government Medical College, Thrissur
665
8572
629
Cutoff for BDS
College Name
General
State Rank
All India Rank
Score
Government Dental College, Kozhikode
1877
24683
587
Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram
2380
30869
575
Government Dental College, Thrissur
2778
36022
566
Government Dental College, Kottayam
2893
37572
564
Government Dental College, Alappuzha
3226
42006
557
*Cutoff ranks provided are the round 2 closing ranks