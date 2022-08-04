Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala NEET 2022 Admission Process and Cutoff

NEET 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Thiruvananthapuram is the conducting body for Kerala MBBS/BDS admission. The registration process for admission to medical and dental colleges in Kerala is conducted in two phases- phase 1 and phase 2. Phase 1 registration closed on May 10 while the last date for phase 2 registration process was July 26, 2022.

CEE will conduct the counseling process and admit students to MBBS, BDS seats in the state's colleges based on their performance in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET UG).

Counseling process will include the following steps: Registration, publication of the state merit list, choice filling and locking, seat allotment. Admission will be granted according to preferences/choices filled by the candidates, state merit rank and seat availability.

There will be separate cutoffs for 15 per cent All India Quota seats and 85 per cent State Quota seats. Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will be responsible for releasing the cutoffs for all India quota seats, while the Kerala state counselling authority, CEE Kerala, will release the cutoffs for state quota seats. The cutoffs for this year will be released after the counseling process is over. To use as a reference, candidates can review the cutoffs for Kerala MBBS and BDS from the previous year.

NEET 2021 Cutoff for Kerala

Cutoff for MBBS

College Name General State Rank All India Rank Score Government Medical College, Kozhikode 277 3605 653 Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram 414 5273 643 Government Medical College, Kottayam 584 7391 634 Government Medical College, Kollam 588 7425 633 Government Medical College, Thrissur 665 8572 629





Cutoff for BDS

College Name General State Rank All India Rank Score Government Dental College, Kozhikode 1877 24683 587 Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram 2380 30869 575 Government Dental College, Thrissur 2778 36022 566 Government Dental College, Kottayam 2893 37572 564 Government Dental College, Alappuzha 3226 42006 557

*Cutoff ranks provided are the round 2 closing ranks