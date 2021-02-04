  • Home
Kerala MBBS BPL Scholarship: 95 Students Of Self-Financed Medical Colleges Get Fellowship

CEE Kerala MBBS Scholarship: These scholarships have been granted to those 95 students under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category studying in private self-financed medical colleges in the state.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 4, 2021 5:24 pm IST

New Delhi:

As many as 95 MBBS students have been allowed scholarships by the Kerala Government. These scholarships have been granted to the students under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category studying in private self-financed medical colleges in the state. Out of the 95 MBBS students who have received the scholarship, the scholarship scheme has been renewed for 93 students who have cleared the first year exams for the year 2018-19.

The decision to release the scholarship amount has been taken after a January 27 Kerala High Court order instructing the government to release the fellowship within two weeks.

CEE Kerala MBBS Scholarship For BPL Students

This scholarship scheme has been constituted in 2017-18 for extending financial assistance by way of scholarship to MBBS students belonging to economically backward families. The students enrolled in private self-financed medical colleges in Kerala admitted through the Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala are eligible for this scholarship.

Out of the total annual tuition fee, the BPL students who have been awarded the scholarships will have to pay only 10 per cent of the fee from their own resources and an amount equivalent to the balance fee will be awarded as scholarship. “The scholarship will be co-terminus with the normal duration of the MBBS course excluding the period of house surgeoncy as the house surgeons are provided stipend,” read an official statement.

The BPL students who have been awarded the MBBS scholarship, the official notice says, have to serve the state for at least two years, including in Primary Health Centres, Family Health Centres, or in Community Health Centres either immediately after passing of the MBBS programme or the postgraduation programme.

