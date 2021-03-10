Kerala Management Aptitude Test (K-MAT) Postponed

The Commissioner of Entrance Exam in Kerala has postponed the Kerala MBA entrance exam called Kerala Management Aptitude Test (K-MAT 2021) to April 11. The examination authority will be notifying about the application process, K-MAT admit cards and exam centres soon on the official website cee-kerala.org. Earlier K-MAT 2021 was scheduled for March 28.

Once the K-MAT application forms are released, the candidates can submit them in the online format.

Steps to apply for K-MAT 2021

Step 1 - Visit the official site of CEE Kerala and click on ‘Proceed for Registration’ tab

Step 2 - Fill in all the details and click on the ‘Submit’ tab

Step 3 - Now, the screen will display the application number and password

Step 5 - Visit the home page and re-login with the application number and password provided.

Step 6 - Fill in the details in the candidate profile registration form.

Step 7 - Click on the 'Save and Continue’ tab and pay the application fee

K-MAT 2021 paper pattern

K-MAT 2021 will be a 2.5 hour-long paper wherein the candidates have to answer 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

K-MAT Kerala is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.

The K-MAT 2021 candidates will have to carry a copy of admit cards and an identity proof to the exam hall.