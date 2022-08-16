Image credit: shutterstock.com Check KMAT 2022 exam schedule

KMAT 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Exam in Kerala will conduct the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2022) on Sunday, August 28. The admit card for the KMAT 2022 will be released later, candidates can download hall ticket on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in. "Admit Card along with a valid ID proof is mandatory for attending the examination. Examination Timing and related details will be published later," the release mentioned.

Recommended : New IIMs Place Nearly All MBA Graduates But At Half The Average Salary Of Old Ones. Read More

Recommended : Why Are More Startups Hiring MBAs? Top 6 Reasons. Read More

To download KMAT 2022 admit card, candidates need to use the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in. KMAT 2022 admit card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference. ALSO READ | CAT 2022 Application Underway; List Of Other Management Entrance Test

KMAT 2022 will be held for a total of 720 marks. The subjects are English language usage and reading comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks, and for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

KMAT 2022 is being held for admission to MBA courses in colleges in the state. The qualifying cut-off marks for the general/ SEBC candidates is 10 per cent, while 7.5 per cent for SC/ST category.