  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) Result Declared

Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) Result Declared

Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala has announced the results for Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2021 at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 27, 2021 12:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Kerala Management Aptitude Test (K-MAT) Postponed
KMAT 2020 Results Announced At Kmatindia.com; Direct Link
KMAT 2020 Admit Card Released At Kmatindia.com; Exam On October 29
KMAT 2020 Application Dates Extended Till August 31
Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) Result Next Week
Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) Registration Begins Today
Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) Result Declared
KMAT Kerala 2021 result declared
New Delhi:

Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala has announced the results for Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2021 at cee.kerala.gov.in. The candidates can login to the online portal using their roll number mentioned on KMAT admit card and know their qualification status. The qualifying candidates will be able to take part in the counselling round and apply for the admissions to the MBA courses offered by the participating institutions.

ATTENTION! JAGSOM (formerly IFIM Business School) Accepting PGDM/ MBA Applications. Apply

The KMAT score card would bear details such as candidate’s name, roll number, application number, sectional marks, total marks and candidate’s rank.

Steps To Check KMAT Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the ‘KMAT Kerala Result’ tab

Step 3: Login by using application number and password to view KMAT Kerala 2021 result.

Step 4: KMAT Kerala 2021 result will be displayed

Step 5: Download KMAT Kerala result card

KMAT Qualifying Criteria

The candidates will have to score 10 percent of a total of 720 marks that is 72 marks and above to qualify the entrance exams. For candidates under the SC or ST category will have to score 7.5 per cent of the total marks.

CEE had already released the KMAT answer key on its website to help MBA candidates know the correct reponses to the entrance exam questions.

Click here for more Education News
Kmat admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Competency-Based Questions For Class 9 To 12: All You Need To Know
CBSE Competency-Based Questions For Class 9 To 12: All You Need To Know
JKBOSE Classes 10-12 Exams: Re-Evaluation Process Begins For Kargil Division
JKBOSE Classes 10-12 Exams: Re-Evaluation Process Begins For Kargil Division
Gauhati University Postpones Exam; Shuts Colleges, Hostels Till May 11
Gauhati University Postpones Exam; Shuts Colleges, Hostels Till May 11
Madhya Pradesh Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Madhya Pradesh Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Nursery Admission: Delhi Government Extends Application Deadline For 25% Quota
Nursery Admission: Delhi Government Extends Application Deadline For 25% Quota
.......................... Advertisement ..........................