KMAT Kerala 2021 result declared

Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala has announced the results for Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2021 at cee.kerala.gov.in. The candidates can login to the online portal using their roll number mentioned on KMAT admit card and know their qualification status. The qualifying candidates will be able to take part in the counselling round and apply for the admissions to the MBA courses offered by the participating institutions.

The KMAT score card would bear details such as candidate’s name, roll number, application number, sectional marks, total marks and candidate’s rank.

Steps To Check KMAT Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the ‘KMAT Kerala Result’ tab

Step 3: Login by using application number and password to view KMAT Kerala 2021 result.

Step 4: KMAT Kerala 2021 result will be displayed

Step 5: Download KMAT Kerala result card

KMAT Qualifying Criteria

The candidates will have to score 10 percent of a total of 720 marks that is 72 marks and above to qualify the entrance exams. For candidates under the SC or ST category will have to score 7.5 per cent of the total marks.

CEE had already released the KMAT answer key on its website to help MBA candidates know the correct reponses to the entrance exam questions.