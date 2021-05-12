Kerala Law Academy: Application Process Begins For BA LLB, LLM Courses
The Kerala Law Academy has begun the online application process for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.
The Kerala Law Academy has begun the online application process for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The academy has open registrations for admission to 5-year BA LLB and BCom LLB, 3-year LLB, LLM and MLB programmes. Those who wish to apply can visit the official website, keralalawacademy.in, and submit the application forms before the due date. Application fee of Rs 1,250 for five-year courses and Rs 1,000 for the other courses will be applicable.
Guidelines To Follow
- Candidates can pay the application fees online or by Demand Draft (DD).
- In case of payment through DD, the printout of the online application along with required supporting documents and DD from any nationalised bank for Rs 1000 in favour of “The Principal, Kerala Law Academy Law College”. should be sent to the address: “The Principal, Kerala Law Academy Law College, Peroorkada, Thiruvananthapuram – 695005.”
- Candidates, who pay the application fee through online mode, need not send the printout of the online application.
- Candidates with not less than 45 per cent of the aggregate marks in a general category, 42 per cent of marks for the OBC category and 40 per cent of the mark for the SC or ST category are eligible for admission.
- Those who are awaiting results can also apply.
