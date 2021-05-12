  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala Law Academy: Application Process Begins For BA LLB, LLM Courses

Kerala Law Academy: Application Process Begins For BA LLB, LLM Courses

The Kerala Law Academy has begun the online application process for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 12, 2021 11:53 am IST

RELATED NEWS

COVID-19: Safe Home At St Xavier's University To Open Today, Jadavpur University Awaits Nod
Hansraj College Offers To Turn Its Hostel Into COVID-19 Care Centre
Release Rs 60 Crore For Sports University, Punjab Chief Minister Directs Finance Department
Delhi High Court Raps JNU For Apathy Towards Students, Faculty Requests For COVID-19 Care Facilities On Campus
No New Guidelines Issued For University Exams: UGC
IIT Jodhpur Begins Online Semester Exams
Kerala Law Academy: Application Process Begins For BA LLB, LLM Courses
Kerala Law Academy has started the admission process for UG, PG courses
New Delhi:

The Kerala Law Academy has begun the online application process for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The academy has open registrations for admission to 5-year BA LLB and BCom LLB, 3-year LLB, LLM and MLB programmes. Those who wish to apply can visit the official website, keralalawacademy.in, and submit the application forms before the due date. Application fee of Rs 1,250 for five-year courses and Rs 1,000 for the other courses will be applicable.

Guidelines To Follow

  • Candidates can pay the application fees online or by Demand Draft (DD).
  • In case of payment through DD, the printout of the online application along with required supporting documents and DD from any nationalised bank for Rs 1000 in favour of “The Principal, Kerala Law Academy Law College”. should be sent to the address: “The Principal, Kerala Law Academy Law College, Peroorkada, Thiruvananthapuram – 695005.”
  • Candidates, who pay the application fee through online mode, need not send the printout of the online application.
  • Candidates with not less than 45 per cent of the aggregate marks in a general category, 42 per cent of marks for the OBC category and 40 per cent of the mark for the SC or ST category are eligible for admission.
  • Those who are awaiting results can also apply.
Click here for more Education News
Kerala Law Academy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal: Uncertainty Prevails Over Class 10 Board Exams After COVID Surge
West Bengal: Uncertainty Prevails Over Class 10 Board Exams After COVID Surge
Telangana SSC Result 2021: All Pass In Class 10, Marks To Be Based On Internal Assessment
Telangana SSC Result 2021: All Pass In Class 10, Marks To Be Based On Internal Assessment
Bihar Cabinet Approves Rs 1,716 Crore For School Teachers’ Salaries
Bihar Cabinet Approves Rs 1,716 Crore For School Teachers’ Salaries
COVID-19: Safe Home At St Xavier's University To Open Today, Jadavpur University Awaits Nod
COVID-19: Safe Home At St Xavier's University To Open Today, Jadavpur University Awaits Nod
Hansraj College Offers To Turn Its Hostel Into COVID-19 Care Centre
Hansraj College Offers To Turn Its Hostel Into COVID-19 Care Centre
.......................... Advertisement ..........................