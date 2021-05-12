Kerala Law Academy: Application Process Begins For BA LLB, LLM Courses

Kerala Law Academy has started the admission process for UG, PG courses

The Kerala Law Academy has begun the online application process for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The academy has open registrations for admission to 5-year BA LLB and BCom LLB, 3-year LLB, LLM and MLB programmes. Those who wish to apply can visit the official website, keralalawacademy.in, and submit the application forms before the due date. Application fee of Rs 1,250 for five-year courses and Rs 1,000 for the other courses will be applicable.

Guidelines To Follow