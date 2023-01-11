Kerala KMAT 2023 Registration Begins At Cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala KMAT 2023 registration started today

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has started the registration process for Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2023). Aspirants can apply through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, on or before January 18, 2023. CEE Kerala will conduct the KMAT 2023 examination on February 19.

The application fee for General category candidates is Rs 1,000 and for SC/ST candidates is Rs 750. The candidates who have completed the Bachelor's degree of minimum three years duration in the field of Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management and equivalent are eligible to apply for KMAT 2023 exam.

The candidates appearing for the final year of the qualifying examinations are also eligible to apply for Kerala MAT, provided their results are declared before the commencement of the admission process.

KMAT Kerala 2023: Steps To Fill Application Form

Go to the official website of KMAT Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the 'KMAT 2022 Online Application' link Thoroughly read the information brochure and click on the ‘Registration’ tab On the next window fill in the basic details and register yourself An application number and password will be generated Log in by entering the application number and password Fill the KMAT application form and upload necessary documents Make the online payment and upload the requisite documents Download and take a print out of the acknowledge page for future use.

KMAT Kerala 2023: Syllabus, Paper Pattern

The syllabus of KMAT 2023 is based on the Class 12 curriculum. Subjects are English language usage and reading comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge.

The Management entrance test will comprise of 180 questions for a total of 720 marks. The candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer, and for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.