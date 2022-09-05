  • Home
KMAT Result 2022: The KMAT 2022 session 2 exam scorecard is available on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in

Education | Updated: Sep 5, 2022 1:28 pm IST
Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Result Out, How To Check
Download KMAT 2022 session two exam scorecard at cee.kerala.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

KMAT 2022 Result: The Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT 2022) result. The candidates who have appeared in the KMAT 2022 session 2 exam can download the scorecard on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in. KMAT 2022 result has been announced in the form of a merit list.

KMAT 2022 exam was held on August 28 for admission to MBA programme at various centres across the state. The provisional answer key was earlier released on August 29, the candidates got opportunity to raise objections on answer key till September 2.

KMAT Result 2022: How To Check Merit List

  1. Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. Click on KMAT 2022 Candidate Portal Session Two Link
  3. In the new window, click on the result PDF link
  4. KMAT 2022 merit list will appear on the screen
  5. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

CEE Kerala conducts KMAT 2022 to provide admission to candidates in MBA programmes offered by various colleges across the state. The qualifying cut-off marks for the general and SEBC candidates is 10 per cent, while 7.5 per cent for candidates belonging to SC, ST categories.

Kerala Management Admission Test KMAT hall ticket
