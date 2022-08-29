Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Answer Key Released; Raise Objections Till September 2

KMAT Answer Key 2022 Session Two Out

KMAT 2022 Answer Key: The Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) answer key 2022 for second session. The candidates can now download KMAT 2022 session 2 provisional answer key from the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in. The KMAT 2022 examination for admission to MBA programme was held on August 28 at various centres across the state. Candidates do not require any login credentials to download the KMAT answer key.

Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now

Recommended : New IIMs Place Nearly All MBA Graduates But At Half The Average Salary Of Old Ones. Read More

Recommended : Why Are More Startups Hiring MBAs? Top 6 Reasons. Read More

Aspirants can also challenge the KMAT 2022 answer key by sending grievances to CEE Kerala along with supporting documents and a fee of Rs 100 for each answer being challenged. The processing fee is to be paid through a Demand Draft (DD) drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram. The Demand Draft must reach the office on or before September 2, 2022, by 2 PM.

"If the complaints filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. Complaints received after the stipulated time or without requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances," reads an official statement. The challenges send by the candidates through any other mode will not be entertained by the subject experts.

KMAT Answer Key 2022 Session Two: Steps To Download

Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “KMAT 2022 – Answer Key” link. The KMAT 2022 session 2 answer key will get displayed on the screen. Download the answer key PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: KMAT Answer Key 2022 Session Two

CEE Kerala conducts KMAT 2022 to provide admission to candidates in MBA programmes offered by various colleges across the state. The qualifying cut-off marks for the general and SEBC candidates is 10 per cent, while 7.5 per cent for candidates belonging to SC, ST categories.