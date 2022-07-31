Kerala KEAM 2022 Result Expected Soon; Direct Link, Websites To Check

KEAM Result 2022

KEAM Result 2022: The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical (KEAM) result 2022 is expected to be declared soon. Commissioner for Entrance Examination, CEE Kerala will declare the result on its website -- cee.kerala.gov.in. Once declared, candidates can check their KEAM result by using the application number and password. The official announcement for KEAM 2022 result date and time is still awaited. The entrance exam for Engineering and Pharmacy courses was conducted on July 4, 2022, at various centres across Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

The CEE Kerala will also release the KEAM 2022 rank list to offer admission to eligible candidates in Engineering, Architecture MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS and other courses for the academic year 2022-23. The 50 per cent of seats are reserved for state merit, 10 per cent is for economically weaker sections (EWS), 30 per cent seats are reserved for socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) while 10 percent seats are reserved for scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST).

How To Check KEAM 2022 Result

Go to cee.kerala.gov.in Click on the 'KEAM 2022 - Candidate Portal' tab Log in with application number, password and access code The KEAM 2022 result will display on the screen Check the KEAM result PDF and download it Take a printout for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the KEAM 2022 counselling process. CEE Kerala will release the counselling schedule through a separate notification. Eligible candidates will have to produce the following documents at the time of admission.