Kerala Imposes Night Curfew; Tuition Centres To Remain Closed

Kerala night curfew: Tuition centres to remain closed

Kerala government has imposed night curfew from April 20 to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. The curfew will be in place between 9 pm to 5 am. As part of night curfew, malls and cinemas will be shut down by 7:30 pm while the tuition centres will remain closed. The tuition or coaching centres will be allowed to hold only online classes.

"Restriction on non-essential activities and movement at night between 9 PM and 5 AM shall come into force from 9 PM of April 20, 2021", the government order said as reported by PTI.

The Class 10 board exams or Senior Secondary school Certificate (SSLC) and Class 12 board exams or Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) examinations, being conducted by the State board and have already begun, would continue and all steps taken to ensure the students follow all safety precautions. Various universities in the State have however, decided not to conduct examinations.

Earlier Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan had ordered all exams being scheduled by the universities in Kerala to be postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 surge in the state.

Among those universities that postponed various exams include APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Kerala University, Calicut University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kochi, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kerala University of Health Sciences, Malayalam University and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

These universities have been asked to issue fresh dates for the examinations considering the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Further, all government department tests, including those to be conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission, have been postponed for two weeks.