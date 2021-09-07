Kerala Higher Educational Institutions To Open From October 4: Pinarayi Vijayan

Karala to reopen Higher Educational Institutions from October 4(Representational)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Tuesday universities and colleges in the state will open for final-year Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) students from October 4. Mr. Vijayan also said that detailed instructions on the opening of educational institutions are being worked out. However, the decision of reopening the schools will be taken later.

According to a PTI report, Kerala General Education minister V Sivankutty had earlier said that the state government will consider reopening the schools in a phased manner. The minister emphasised on the students to get completely vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and he said that vaccination of students depends on the approval of the central government and experts.

Kerala is currently dealing with a surge in daily COVID- 19 cases and alongside, there are cases of Nipah virus as well in the state.

Several other states have already reopened schools for some classes. Karnataka schools reopened for Classes 6 to 8 on Monday. The offline classes were conducted following all the standard operating procedures (SOP) and the COVID-19 guidelines.

Students attending the offline classes submitted their parents' consent as it was made mandatory by the authorities. In Karnataka, Classes 9 to 12 were reopened from August 23.

Tamil Nadu government reopened the schools for the students of Class 9 to 12 along with the colleges and polytechnics from September 1. The School Education Department released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that are to be followed strictly by the schools and colleges.