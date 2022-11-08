  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala High Court Refuses To Stay Appointment Of Vice-Chancellor In-Charge At Kerala Technical University

Kerala High Court Refuses To Stay Appointment Of Vice-Chancellor In-Charge At Kerala Technical University

A recent Supreme Court order had quashed the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Technological University here for being contrary to UGC Regulations.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 8, 2022 10:03 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Education Not A Business To Earn Profit; Tuition Fee Must Be Affordable: Supreme Court
JNU PG Admission 2022: List 2 Result For MA, MSc, MCA Programmes Out; Block Seats By November 10
IIM Nagpur Trains More Than 300 Orange Producers On Innovative Agriculture Practices
IGNOU July Admission 2022 Registration Date Extended Till November 11; Apply At Ignou.ac.in
EWS Quota: Tamil Nadu Government Convenes Meeting Of Legislature Parties To Discuss Next Course Of Action
IIT Jodhpur Researcher's Study Reveals Cost Of Hospitalisation Under Public, Private Sector
Kerala High Court Refuses To Stay Appointment Of Vice-Chancellor In-Charge At Kerala Technical University
Kerala High Court has refused to stay the appointment of KTU VC in-charge
Kochi:

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the appointment of Kerala Technical University vice-chancellor in-charge and said the matter will be heard on Friday. Justice Devan Ramachandran refused to stay a plea filed seeking to stay the appointment of Cisa Thomas as the Vice-Chancellor in-charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

While the advocate general told the court that the authority to recommend the name of the vice-chancellor rests with the state government, the Governor's lawyer stated that even temporary appointments can be made only in accordance with the UGC rules and regulations.

The High Court has decided to implead the University Grants Commission in the case. A recent Supreme Court order had quashed the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Technological University here for being contrary to University Grants Commission regulations. The Governor later appointed a VC in-charge which was challenged before the court today.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Kerala High Court Supreme Court (SC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Education Not A Business To Earn Profit; Tuition Fee Must Be Affordable: Supreme Court
Education Not A Business To Earn Profit; Tuition Fee Must Be Affordable: Supreme Court
JNU PG Admission 2022: List 2 Result For MA, MSc, MCA Programmes Out; Block Seats By November 10
JNU PG Admission 2022: List 2 Result For MA, MSc, MCA Programmes Out; Block Seats By November 10
Education Ministry Calls For Participation In Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Quiz
Education Ministry Calls For Participation In Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Quiz
National Education Policy 2020 Promoting Mother Tongue, Regional Languages: Union Minister Dr Subhas Sarkar
National Education Policy 2020 Promoting Mother Tongue, Regional Languages: Union Minister Dr Subhas Sarkar
Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools To Reopen Tomorrow As Air Quality Index Improves
Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools To Reopen Tomorrow As Air Quality Index Improves
.......................... Advertisement ..........................