  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala High Court Prevents Governor From Appointing New Members To University Senate

Kerala High Court Prevents Governor From Appointing New Members To University Senate

In their plea, the ousted senate members sought to quash the notification issued by the Governor, as the chancellor of universities in the state, contending that it was an illegal order

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 11:28 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Kerala University Senate Members Removal: Action On Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Ruled Out
University Of Kerala Gets A++ Ranking From NAAC
Kerala University PhD Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On December 4
University Of Kerala Begins Application For PhD Entrance Examination
Shashi Tharoor Urges Kerala Governor To Put University Exams On Hold Till Covid Situation Normalises
University Of Kerala Reschedules PG Entrance Test; New Date Here
Kerala High Court Prevents Governor From Appointing New Members To University Senate
The court will consider the matter again on October 31
Image credit: File Photo
Kochi:

The Kerala High Court on Friday prevented Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from appointing new members to the senate of Kerala University to replace 15 Senate members removed by him in his capacity as the chancellor of universities two days ago.

Considering a plea filed by the ousted senate members challenging the Governor's action, the high court also sought explanation from the Raj Bhavan and directed it to produce all documents related to the matter. The court will consider the matter again on October 31. ALSO READ | Kerala University Senate Members Removal: Action On Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Ruled Out

In their plea, the ousted senate members sought to quash the notification issued by the Governor, as the chancellor of universities in the state, contending that it was an illegal order. The notification was issued as his October 15 direction to the Vice Chancellor of Kerala University to immediately remove the Senate members had not been complied with.

The gazette notification had said that by a letter dated October 15, 2022, the order of the Chancellor withdrawing his pleasure, with effect from that day, in allowing the Senate members to continue was communicated. "Now, therefore, in pursuance to this, the Chancellor is also pleased to notify the withdrawal of the above Senate members nominated as per the above provisions with effect from October 15, 2022," the notification had said.

Khan had ordered the removal of Senate members after his repeated directions to hold a senate meeting and provide a nominee of the Senate for the selection committee went unheeded, sources in Raj Bhavan had said. The selection committee was to appoint a Vice-Chancellor, the sources had said.

Khan's October 15 decision was criticised by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who on Tuesday at a press conference here, had said that it was not according to law.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Kerala High Court kerala university UG admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Embassy Of India In China Asks Indian Students Returning To Re-join Colleges To Register With It
Embassy Of India In China Asks Indian Students Returning To Re-join Colleges To Register With It
State Education Policies Responsible For Decline Of Urdu: Hamid Ansari
State Education Policies Responsible For Decline Of Urdu: Hamid Ansari
ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2022: How To Download Hall Ticket At Icaiexam.icai.org
ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2022: How To Download Hall Ticket At Icaiexam.icai.org
National Board Of Examinations Announces FAT 2022 Revised Schedule
National Board Of Examinations Announces FAT 2022 Revised Schedule
Supreme Court Approves NEET-PG Schedule For Academic Year 2022-23, Modifies Its 2016 Order
Supreme Court Approves NEET-PG Schedule For Academic Year 2022-23, Modifies Its 2016 Order
.......................... Advertisement ..........................