Kerala High Court Cancels BTech 1st, 3rd Semester Exams Of APJ Abdul Kalam Tech University

Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued an order to cancel the B-Tech examination of first and third semesters conducted by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University at Thiruvananthapuram through physical mode amid COVID pandemic.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2021 1:53 pm IST

Kochi:

Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued an order to cancel the B-Tech examination of first and third semesters conducted by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University at Thiruvananthapuram through physical mode amid COVID pandemic. The single bench of Justice Amit Rawal restrained the University from conducting the rest of the exams not yet conducted.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by eight students against the University for conducting exams through physical mode. The petition also sought to conduct exams through online mode.

The petition stated, "The offline examinations being conducted from July 9 for the first and third semesters were against UGC regulations. UGC had ordered that only final year semester examinations need to be conducted offline and other semester examinations should be conducted online only."

It said the students Fundamental Right of Equality before Law guaranteed under Article 14 was violated as the university decided to conduct B-Tech eighth semester examinations online and the first and third semesters physically "with utter disregard to the concerns of the health of the students."

"The usage of public transport for students to travel to examination centres also causes not only health issues but a serious logistics issue as only 50% capacity is allowed in public transport as of date. There is no mechanism to avoid gatherings before the examination and after the examination putting a serious health issue. Conducting exams through offline mode will entail a huge risk of transmission of the virus," the plea added.

Kerala High Court
