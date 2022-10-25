  • Home
Kerala High Court Allows 8 University Vice-Chancellors In State To Continue

The Vice-Chancellors who were given an ultimatum by the Governor to resign told the Kerala High court that the entire action of asking to resign within 24 hours was illegal.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 9:13 am IST

Kerala High Court Allows 8 University Vice-Chancellors In State To Continue
Kerala High Court has asked the Vice-Chancellors of 8 universities to continue
Image credit: File Photo
Kochi:

The Kerala High Court on Monday said the Vice-Chancellors of eight universities can continue in their respective posts and they can be removed only after following due procedure. Justice Devan Ramachandran, who heard the urgent plea filed by the eight Vice-Chancellors, who were given an ultimatum by the Governor to resign by today, said the communication sent by the Chancellor was not proper.

"They are eligible to continue in their respective positions," the High Court said during a special sitting. The High Court noted that since the chancellor has given time till November 3 to the Vice- Chancellors to show cause as to why they should not be ousted, the communication seeking their resignation lost its importance.

The High Court noted that the action against the Vice-Chancellors can be taken only after following due procedure. The Vice-Chancellors told the Kerala High court that the entire action of the Chancellor asking to resign within 24 hours was illegal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

