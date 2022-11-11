  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala High Court Accepts Plea Against Appointment Of Kerala Technical University Vice-Chancellor In-Charge

Kerala High Court Accepts Plea Against Appointment Of Kerala Technical University Vice-Chancellor In-Charge

The Kerala High Court on Friday said the government's plea against the appointment of the Kerala Technical University Vice-Chancellor in-charge will stand and asked the Governor.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 10:29 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University CSAS Round 3, Spot Round Allocation, Admission Dates Out; Complete Schedule Here
Delhi University UG CSAS Round-3 Allocation List On November 13
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Start Spot Admissions From November 20
Learning In Regional Language Makes Education Accessible To All: President
Kerala Girl's Nursing Studies Sponsored By Allu Arjun; Collector Says Thanks
Jharkhand Cabinet Approves Four Ambitious Schemes For Students, Youths
Kerala High Court Accepts Plea Against Appointment Of Kerala Technical University Vice-Chancellor In-Charge
Kerala High Court
Kochi:

The Kerala High Court on Friday said the government's plea against the appointment of the Kerala Technical University Vice-Chancellor in-charge will stand and asked the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the universities and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to file their replies before Wednesday. Justice Devan Ramachandran, while hearing the plea against the appointment said the litigation should not affect the future of the students.

The court said prima facie the government's plea will stand and would examine whether the guidelines required to appoint a Vice-Chancellor. The counsel for the Chancellor sought more time saying he was newly appointed. The court also asked the government to appraise it about the qualifications of the Vice-Chancellor candidates suggested by it. While the advocate general had told the court that the authority to recommend the name of the Vice-Chancellor rests with the state government, the Governor's lawyer stated that even temporary appointments can be made only in accordance with the UGC rules and regulations.

A recent Supreme Court order had quashed the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Technological University here for being contrary to UGC regulations. The Governor later appointed a Vice-Chancellor in-charge which was challenged before the court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Fee Disputes ‘Virtually Resolved’, Calcutta High Court Disposes Of Petitions
School Fee Disputes ‘Virtually Resolved’, Calcutta High Court Disposes Of Petitions
Supreme Court Seeks Details From Centre About Ukraine-Returned Medical Students Who Availed Academic Mobility
Supreme Court Seeks Details From Centre About Ukraine-Returned Medical Students Who Availed Academic Mobility
Kerala Government Launches 'Goal Project' To Provide Basic Football Training For Five Lakh Students
Kerala Government Launches 'Goal Project' To Provide Basic Football Training For Five Lakh Students
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Opens Seat Resignation Window Against Round 1 Seat Allotment
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Opens Seat Resignation Window Against Round 1 Seat Allotment
NMMS Scholarship 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here
NMMS Scholarship 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................