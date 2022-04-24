Kerala Government Didn't Send Officials In Delhi To Study 'Education Model', Says Education Minister

  • Home
AAP MLA Atishi Marlena informed through her tweet that Mr. Victor T.I, Regional Secretary of CBSE School Management Association and Dr. M. Dinesh Babu, Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes visited the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Kalkaji on Saturday

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 24, 2022 7:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The Delhi government's press release referred the officials as dignitaries and educationists
Image credit: twitter.com/AtishiAAP
New Delhi:

The Kerala government on Sunday, April 24 denied to send any official in Delhi to study about its education model. Refuting the claim of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena that officials from Kerala visitied a government school in Delhi on Saturday, April 23, Education Minister V. Sivankutty tweeted, saying, "Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’". "At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA," read the minister's tweet.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Atishi Marlena requested the education minister to do a fact check before raising this issue on the social media platform. "Dear Sivankutty ji, It would have been good if you had done a fact check before tweeting on this issue. You might want to have a look at our press release to see what we actually said," the leader tweeted. The AAP MLA earlier informed through her tweet that Mr. Victor T.I, Regional Secretary of CBSE School Management Association and Dr. M. Dinesh Babu, Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes visited the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Kalkaji on Saturday.

The Delhi government's press release referred the officials as dignitaries and educationists. "The dignitaries visited one 'Connected Classroom', a STEM lab and a library of the school. They said, "The facilities provided to the students of Delhi were truly world class. We didn't expect the facilities to be this good in the schools." The officials were also interested in seeing first hand the widely-hailed Happiness and Mindfulness classes being run in Delhi Government Schools and were left thoroughly impressed by the atmosphere and participation," read the Delhi government statement.

