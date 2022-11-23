  • Home
Kerala Governor Says Ordinance Seeking His Removal As Chancellor 'Infructuous'

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday said the ordinance issued by the Left government seeking to remove him as the chancellor of universities has become "infructuous".

Updated: Nov 23, 2022

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday said the ordinance issued by the Left government seeking to remove him as the chancellor of universities has become "infructuous" now as the Assembly is summoned. The government, earlier this month, had issued an ordinance stripping the Governor of the chancellorship of state universities. It also later decided to convene the Assembly session from December 5.

A visibly irritated Khan also criticised the recent news reports of Raj Bhavan seeking extra vehicles from the government for the Governor's guests and asked whether he should ask them to walk. "If extra guests come to Raj Bhavan, extra vehicles would be sought from the government. What is special about it? If the guests of the Governor come, should I ask them to walk on foot?" Khan told reporters in New Delhi in reply to a question.

"Once the House has been summoned, any ordinance, which was sent to Raj Bhavan earlier, becomes infructuous...so, there is no such ordinance now," he said. When asked whether he got any reply from the Pinarayi Vijayan government regarding the government employees allegedly taking part in the recent protests in front of Raj Bhavan, Khan said he did not seek any reply and it appears as if violation of the law is becoming normal in the state.

"One after the other, the court is giving judgements in the last six months, in the case of just one university. Three or four judgements were ordered by the High Court. So, it appears as if violation of the law is becoming normal...," he said. The Governor said he would give enough space to rectify and correct the situation.

But if the law is not respected, then ultimately at some stage the Governor is under obligation to act, he added. Khan is at loggerheads with the Left Democratic Front-led government in the state over various issues, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors at various universities.

