Kerala Governor Inaugurates India’s First Digital University

A Digital University has been set up in Kerala’s Technocity, Mangalapuram. The Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan has inaugurated the country’s first Digital University in the state. Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (Digital University) is established by upgrading the two-decade old state government’s Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala (IIITM-K). The university is formed with a vision of creating a futuristic institution of higher learning, aspiring to set a global benchmark in Digital technologies and its management, an official statement said.

India’s first Digital University will focus on postgraduate programmes and research along with building strong industry-academic and academic-academic linkages with leading institutions in India and abroad. Developed on a 10-acre campus in Technocity, the university will provide education to 12,000 residential scholars on the campus and many technology-linked learners outside. The university seeks to lead the Digital Transformation Initiatives announced by the Kerala Government in the Budget 2021.

India’s first Digital University has been started with five schools -- School of Computer Science and Engineering; School of Digital Sciences; School of Electronic Systems and Automation; School of Informatics; and School of Digital Humanities and Liberal Arts, covering science, technology and humanities aspects of the Digital world, the statement added.

Each school, the IIITM-K statement said, will offer PG programmes in Computer Science, Informatics, Applied Electronics and Humanities with various specialisations.

Along with the Governor, the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan was also present at the inaugural ceremony virtually. The Chief Minister presided over the function and the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (KUDSIT), unveiled the university plaque.

In his inaugural address, Governor Khan said that the launch of the Digital University is part of the state’s resolve to embrace new technologies and desire to use them for bringing positive changes in the life of people and become a global hub for higher learning and technology.

Noting that changes in the fourth industrial revolution is gearing up to disrupt conventional modules of work and business, Mr Khan said: “The society expects the Digital University to provide intellectual support to lap up the new world of opportunities arising through artificial intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Data Analytics and other digital transformation courses.”

In his presidential address, the Chief Minister said the launch of the first Digital University in the country will open tremendous opportunities for youngsters.

“There should not be a digital divide in the society. The government is involved in the efforts of attaining digital excellence in various fields. We need to foster technically-talented people in accordance with the changes in the new world,” Chief Minister Vijayan said.