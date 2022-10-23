Kerala Governor Directs Vice-Chancellors Of Nine Universities To Resign By Tomorrow

Arif Mohammed Khan has asked the vice-chancellors of nine universities of the state.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has asked the vice-chancellors of nine universities in Kerala to resign by tomorrow, October 24, 2022, by 11.30 am. Mr Khan has urged the resignation of vice-chancellors of nine universities which include the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut, and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.

Kerala Raj Bhavan tweeted, “Upholding the verdict of Hon'ble SupremeCourt dt 21.10.22 in Civil Appeal Nos.7634-7635 of 2022(@ SLP(c)Nos.21108-21109 of 2021) Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan has directed Vice Chancellors of 9 varsities in Kerala(see image) to tender resignation: PRO, KeralaRajBhavan”.

The decision is made a day after the Supreme Court ruled that the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University's Vice-Chancellor was contrary to University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

The Supreme Court had quashed the appointment of Dr Rajasree M S, Vice Chancellor APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, and said that according to the UGC, the state's search committee should have recommended to the chancellor a panel of not less than three persons among eminent people in engineering science, but rather it sent only one name.