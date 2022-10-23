  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala Governor Directs Vice-Chancellors Of Nine Universities To Resign By Tomorrow

Kerala Governor Directs Vice-Chancellors Of Nine Universities To Resign By Tomorrow

Kerala Governor has urged the resignation of vice-chancellors of nine universities after the supreme court had quashed the appointment of APJKTU vice-chancellor.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 23, 2022 8:56 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU UG Admission 2022: Over 72,000 Students Accept Seats Against CSAS Round 1 Allocation
Delhi University Extends Last Date To Pay Fees Against CSAS Round-1 UG Seats By A Day
JNU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Block Seats Against List-1 Result Today
DU Admission: Candidates Rejected In 1st List Due To Category Certificate To Be Considered In UR In Round-2
Delhi University UG Admission 2022: 72,865 Candidates Accept Allotted College, Course In First Merit List
Delhi University Issues Important Advisory For SC/ ST Candidates Who Failed To Submit Category Certificate
Kerala Governor Directs Vice-Chancellors Of Nine Universities To Resign By Tomorrow
Arif Mohammed Khan has asked the vice-chancellors of nine universities of the state.
New Delhi:

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has asked the vice-chancellors of nine universities in Kerala to resign by tomorrow, October 24, 2022, by 11.30 am. Mr Khan has urged the resignation of vice-chancellors of nine universities which include the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut, and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.

Kerala Raj Bhavan tweeted, “Upholding the verdict of Hon'ble SupremeCourt dt 21.10.22 in Civil Appeal Nos.7634-7635 of 2022(@ SLP(c)Nos.21108-21109 of 2021) Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan has directed Vice Chancellors of 9 varsities in Kerala(see image) to tender resignation: PRO, KeralaRajBhavan”.

The decision is made a day after the Supreme Court ruled that the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University's Vice-Chancellor was contrary to University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

The Supreme Court had quashed the appointment of Dr Rajasree M S, Vice Chancellor APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, and said that according to the UGC, the state's search committee should have recommended to the chancellor a panel of not less than three persons among eminent people in engineering science, but rather it sent only one name.

Click here for more Education News
Vice Chancellor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 72,000 Students Accept Seats Against CSAS Round 1 Allocation
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 72,000 Students Accept Seats Against CSAS Round 1 Allocation
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Slot Booking Today; Provisional Allotment On October 28
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Slot Booking Today; Provisional Allotment On October 28
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Sample Papers Of Accountancy; Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Sample Papers Of Accountancy; Marking Scheme
ICSE Class 10 English Language Specimen Question Paper; CISCE Syllabus
ICSE Class 10 English Language Specimen Question Paper; CISCE Syllabus
COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 Change, Edit Preferences In Choice Filling Form From Tomorrow
COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 Change, Edit Preferences In Choice Filling Form From Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................