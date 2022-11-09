Kerala Government Intends To Replace Governor As Universities' Chancellor Through Ordinance: R Bindu

  • Home
Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Wednesday said the LDF government through an ordinance intends to replace the Governor with expert academicians as Chancellor of universities in the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 9, 2022 12:51 pm IST | Source: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Wednesday said the LDF government through an ordinance intends to replace the Governor with expert academicians as Chancellor of universities in the state. The decision to issue the ordinance was taken in a cabinet meeting, a source in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The state government's move comes amidst the ongoing tussle between it and the Governor over the functioning of universities, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, in the state. Speaking to reporters, Bindu said the government has taken the decision for the improvement of the higher education and universities in the state.

On queries whether Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would sign the ordinance, the minister said she hopes that he would act according to his Constitutional duties.

