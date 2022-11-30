Kerala Government Decides To Introduce Bill To Replace Governor As Chancellor Of Universities

Kerala Governor

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to move a Bill in the legislative assembly, when it convenes from December 5, for replacing the Governor with eminent academicians as Chancellor of the universities in the state. A draft Bill in this regard was approved by a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here during the day, a government source confirmed.

The cabinet decision comes in the wake of the ongoing tussle between the Left government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over various issues pertaining to the functioning of universities in the state and including the appointment of Vice Chancellors (VCs).

However, some recent Kerala High Court orders have vindicated Mr Khan's stand on the appointments of VCs of certain universities.

