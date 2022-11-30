  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala Government Decides To Introduce Bill To Replace Governor As Chancellor Of Universities

Kerala Government Decides To Introduce Bill To Replace Governor As Chancellor Of Universities

In the wake of the ongoing tussle between the Left government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over various issues the cabinet decision comes.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 30, 2022 5:38 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Live Streaming Of Universities' Academic Council In December: Karnataka Higher Education Minister
Supreme Court Seeks Response Of Centre, States On PIL For Free Sanitary Pads To Girls In Government Schools
UGC Urges HEIs To Encourage Students, Faculties For 'Fit India' Registration
Punjab To Emerge As Medical Education Hub, Says CM Bhagwant Mann
Gujarat Election 2022: JP Nadda Announces Free Education To Girls From Kindergarten To PG In Manifesto
Indian Group Urges United Kingdom To Remove Overseas Students From Migration Stats
Kerala Government Decides To Introduce Bill To Replace Governor As Chancellor Of Universities
Kerala Governor
Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to move a Bill in the legislative assembly, when it convenes from December 5, for replacing the Governor with eminent academicians as Chancellor of the universities in the state. A draft Bill in this regard was approved by a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here during the day, a government source confirmed.

The cabinet decision comes in the wake of the ongoing tussle between the Left government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over various issues pertaining to the functioning of universities in the state and including the appointment of Vice Chancellors (VCs).

However, some recent Kerala High Court orders have vindicated Mr Khan's stand on the appointments of VCs of certain universities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Kerala Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Kanpur Wins STEM Impact Awards 2022 For ‘Impactful Technology Transfer Activities’
IIT Kanpur Wins STEM Impact Awards 2022 For ‘Impactful Technology Transfer Activities’
JEE Main 2023 LIVE: NTA JEE Dates Expected This Week; Updates On BTech, BE Entrance Test, Syllabus
Live | JEE Main 2023 LIVE: NTA JEE Dates Expected This Week; Updates On BTech, BE Entrance Test, Syllabus
Banaras Hindu University Researchers Discover First Ever Genus Of Cyanobacteria From Jammu And Kashmir
Banaras Hindu University Researchers Discover First Ever Genus Of Cyanobacteria From Jammu And Kashmir
West Bengal Chief Minister Visits School In North 24 Parganas, Distributes Toys, Chocolates Among Children
West Bengal Chief Minister Visits School In North 24 Parganas, Distributes Toys, Chocolates Among Children
UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Dates Out; Check Seat Allotment Schedule
UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Dates Out; Check Seat Allotment Schedule
.......................... Advertisement ..........................