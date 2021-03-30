Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Registrations To Begin Soon

  • Home
The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) will be starting the registration process for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 30, 2021 6:02 pm IST

KEAM 2021 registrations to begin soon
New Delhi:

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) will be starting the registration process for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam at cee.kerala.gov.in. It has already released a list of documents that will have to be uploaded during the registration process. The interested candidates obtain the required documents in advance to avoid any hassle.

They can download the sample of required certificates from the website and then fill them and upload it along with the application form.

KEAM 2021

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam will be a pen-and-paper based test conducted for admissions into the undergraduate courses offered by the participating institutes of the state.

Documents Required For KEAM 2021 Registration

The exam authorities have issued a list of documents required for the online registration.

Non-creamy layer certificate for state education purpose

Caste certificate

Community certificate

Income certificate from the village officer

Non-Creamy Layer Certificates from the village Officer

Identity proof including birth certificate or school certificate

Economically-weaker section certificate (if applicable)

Community certificate (if applicable)

The NRI candidates will have to submit an additional list of documents such as passport copy, employment certificate from embassy, relationship certificate of the sponsor or student and an affidavit.

KEAM 2020 was held amid COVID-19 restrictions. Special test centres were made in the containment zones to allow the students to appear for the exam without travelling to other areas. Over one lakh candidates had appeared for the entrance examination conducted in 342 centres located at Kerala and Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai on July 16.

KEAM Kerala KEAM Engineering Entrance Exam
