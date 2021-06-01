  • Home
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Online Application Starts; Details Here

KEAM 2021: Students seeking admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and allied professional degree courses in the state’s institutes can apply online at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 1, 2021 10:58 am IST

KEAM 2021 application starts at cee.kerala.gov.in
New Delhi:

The application for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) has begun. Students seeking admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and allied professional degree courses in the state’s institutes can apply online at cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM application window will remain open till June 21. The eligibility test for Engineering will be conducted on July 24. Apply Online

As per the KEAM prospectus, candidates who have passed Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects and Chemistry as optional (to be substituted by Computer Science or Biotechnology or Biology, as the case may be) with at least 45 per cent marks will be eligible to apply. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be given relaxation of five per cent marks.

Documents Required For KEAM 2021 Registration

  • Non-creamy layer certificate for state education purpose

  • Caste certificate

  • Community certificate

  • Income certificate from the village officer

  • Non-Creamy Layer Certificates from the village officer

  • Identity proof including birth certificate or school certificate

  • Economically-weaker section certificate (if applicable)

  • Community certificate (if applicable)

The NRI candidates will have to submit an additional list of documents such as passport copy, employment certificate from embassy, relationship certificate of the sponsor or student and an affidavit.

While Paper 1 of KEAM -- Physics and Chemistry paper will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm, Paper 2 Mathematics will be held in the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates have to answer 120 questions under each paper carrying four marks each in KEAM 2021. For every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

KEAM Engineering Entrance Exam
